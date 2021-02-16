State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 321,826 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 107.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,826 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOMD. UBS Group raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

