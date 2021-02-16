State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $177.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.