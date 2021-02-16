State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 26,462 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 215,381 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Shares of HST opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.