State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 128,777 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,777 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 101.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $672,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 28.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 213,435 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 156.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 506,841 shares during the period. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

