Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBLK opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.46 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBLK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

