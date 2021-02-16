Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.00.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$48.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a one year low of C$31.00 and a one year high of C$50.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

