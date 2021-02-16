Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in January

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 14th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 319.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STAEF remained flat at $$33.17 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 280. Stanley Electric has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
