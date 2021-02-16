Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in January

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 14th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 319.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STAEF remained flat at $$33.17 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 280. Stanley Electric has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44.

Stanley Electric Company Profile

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells lighting equipment, accessories, and electronic components. It operates through Automotive Equipment Business, Electronic Components Business, and Applied Electronic Products Business segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and halogen bulbs, etc.

