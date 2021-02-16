STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 192,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $124.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.98 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $127.70.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,407.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 929,131 shares of company stock valued at $98,886,955 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

