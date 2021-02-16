Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 9,160 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,865.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,679.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.