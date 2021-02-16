Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) (CVE:SFX) Stock Price Down 20%

Sphinx Resources Ltd. (SFX.V) (CVE:SFX)’s share price fell 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 874,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 462,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$3.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

Sphinx Resources Ltd.

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, nickel, lead, palladium, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12.14 square kilometers located in Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 square kilometers.

