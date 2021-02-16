Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectris has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SEPJF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. Spectris has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.