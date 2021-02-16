SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.24

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $48.18, with a volume of 31688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,040,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 453,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,786,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,919,000.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

