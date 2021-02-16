SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.96

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.96 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 217374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,478 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.