SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.14

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.14 and last traded at $93.03, with a volume of 953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLY. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after acquiring an additional 151,629 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

