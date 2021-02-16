SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.53. 569,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,872. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day moving average is $175.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

