Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after acquiring an additional 319,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,696 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after acquiring an additional 189,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonoco Products by 286.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

