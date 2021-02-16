Sonic Automotive (SAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

