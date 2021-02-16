Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SQM. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of SQM opened at $56.67 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

