SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $183.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,262. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average of $164.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. William Blair began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

