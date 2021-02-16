SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,634,036.90. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders have sold 1,326,406 shares of company stock worth $70,742,758 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

NYSE SCHW traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.27. 227,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,340,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

