SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $52.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $133.61.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.