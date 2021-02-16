SNS Financial Group LLC Has $19.20 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,403 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,716,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,380,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,898,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,510. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.