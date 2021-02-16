Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Snap posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Snap to $81.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $605,038.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,117,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,114,897.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,897 shares of company stock worth $12,777,357.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,599,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,997,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $65.42.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

