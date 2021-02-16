Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.36

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 1967461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.07 million and a PE ratio of -13.04.

About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

