Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) Short Interest Up 73.5% in January

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the January 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 72,564 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SG opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.62. Sirius International Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services.

