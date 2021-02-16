Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,014.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $196,780.48 and $1,014.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 75.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001301 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,639,927 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.