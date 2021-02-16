Simple Software Solutions One Day Trading Volume Tops $217.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $144,822.06 and approximately $217.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00024290 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000878 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,638,239 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

