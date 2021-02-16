Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Update

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 974,800 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 14th total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18.

In related news, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Piazza purchased 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,657,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

