Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $175.42 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $175.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average is $119.10.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

