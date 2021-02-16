Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 125 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,529.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.74, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,449.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1,322.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.