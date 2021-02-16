Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,081 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

