Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

