Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Eaton by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $125.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.