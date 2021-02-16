Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Honeywell International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

NYSE:HON opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

