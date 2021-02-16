Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $255.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $223.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBNY. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

Signature Bank stock opened at $214.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $217.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.01.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

