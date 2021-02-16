Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $430.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

