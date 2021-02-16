Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Receives €45.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.92 ($54.03).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

SHL opened at €47.67 ($56.08) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion and a PE ratio of 32.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

