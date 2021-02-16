Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52%

Risk & Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sibanye Stillwater and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00 Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus price target of $17.38, indicating a potential downside of 2.82%. Corvus Gold has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 296.62%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.59 $4.30 million $0.01 1,788.00 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Corvus Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

