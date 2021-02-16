ShowHand Market Capitalization Reaches $471,635.24 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 734.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $471,635.24 and approximately $65.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 763.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00064336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.77 or 0.00875457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00047902 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.55 or 0.05030549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033466 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.