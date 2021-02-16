Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Declines By 22.9%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 712,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the January 14th total of 924,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in VOXX International by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in VOXX International by 91.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VOXX International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in VOXX International by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.80 million, a P/E ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.