Short Interest in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Decreases By 27.3%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,160,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 121,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.