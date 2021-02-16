Short Interest in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Increases By 50.4%

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the January 14th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Verint Systems by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

