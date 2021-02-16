Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Expands By 25.4%

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BJK opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period.

