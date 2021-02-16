Short Interest in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Grows By 25.5%

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 14th total of 3,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. 1,571,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,950. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Several analysts have commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $106,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $48,889,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $853,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

