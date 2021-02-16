Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Drops By 21.3%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 14th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UETMF opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Universal Entertainment has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

