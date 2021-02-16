Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Decreases By 25.0%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of United-Guardian worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UG stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

