Short Interest in Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Increases By 35.1%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 14th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Uni-Select from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Uni-Select from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS:UNIEF remained flat at $$5.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

