Short Interest in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Expands By 34.2%

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE GDV opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
