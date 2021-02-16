Short Interest in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Declines By 21.8%

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 216,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of SONA opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 105,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 268.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

