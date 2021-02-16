Short Interest in Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Expands By 61.9%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,055,500 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the January 14th total of 652,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.8 days.

Shares of PARXF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

